CHICAGO (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo broke the Milwaukee Bucks’ career assists record Thursday night against the Chicago Bulls before leaving the game with a sprained right wrist.

The two-time MVP came in needing two assists to break Paul Pressey’s record of 3,272 from 1982 to 1990. Antetokounmpo also is the Bucks’ career leader in blocks, triple-doubles, free throws made, free throws attempted and minutes.

Antetokounmpo matched the assist mark when he fed Brook Lopez for a 3-pointer two minutes into the game and broke it when he passed to Jevon Carter for another 3 that bumped Milwaukee’s lead to 19-10 in the first quarter.

Antetokounmpo was hurt trying to block a finger roll by Chicago’s Coby White after the guard drove past him early in the second quarter. He jammed his wrist against the stanchion and stayed down grimacing in pain before heading to the locker room.

He finished with a season-low two points, seven rebounds and three assists in nine minutes.

A seven-time All-Star, Antetokounmpo came into the game third in the NBA in scoring at 32.5 points per game and tied for the league lead in rebounding at 12.3 while averaging 5.5 assists. He has career averages of 22.5 points, 9.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists.

