LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bronny James joined his Southern California teammates in a preseason fan event at Galen Center on Thursday night.

James walked out wearing a No. 6 jersey, dancing to the music as he made his way to center court and acknowledged the cheers by waving to the crowd and smiling.

The freshman went into cardiac arrest during a workout at Galen Center in late July. His father, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, earlier this month said his oldest son is progressing in his rehabilitation in hopes of playing for the 21st-ranked Trojans this season.

James is attending classes and spending time around his teammates. Coach Andy Enfield said at Pac-12 media day recently the teenager is “doing well.”

The event billed as HoopLA featured the men’s and women’s basketball teams. Forward Brandon Gardner dunked over USC quarterback Caleb Williams, who held his cell phone out to record the moment as Gardner sailed over his head.

The Trojans open the season Nov. 6 against Kansas State in Las Vegas.

