DETROIT (AP) — Framber Valdez of the Houston Astros has not allowed a hit through seven innings against the Detroit Tigers on Friday night but matched his career high with 114 pitches.

The 29-year-old left-hander no-hit the Cleveland Guardians on Aug. 1. Making his fourth start since then, he struck out six, walked five and hit a batter. He threw 64 pitches for strikes in an outing that matched his 114 pitches at Oakland on May 30 last year.

Valdez nearly allowed a second-inning homer to Miguel Cabrera, but right fielder Kyle Tucker made a jumping catch against the fence.

Houston led 1-0 on Jose Altuve’s RBI single in the third inning, the only hit of the game.

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch was ejected by plate umpire Laz Díaz for arguing after a called third strike to Javier Báez for the second out of the seventh.

