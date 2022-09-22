Utah continued to revamp its roster continued Thursday with the Jazz agreeing to send forward Bojan Bogdanovic to the Detroit Pistons for forward Kelly Olynyk and guard Saben Lee, according to a person with knowledge of the trade.

The person confirmed the trade Thursday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because not all details — such as physicals and league approval — had been completed, which prevented the deal from being announced by either team.

Detroit will become the fifth NBA club for Bogdanovic. He averaged 18.1 points for the Jazz last season in 69 games, all of them starts, and has averaged 15.0 points in eight seasons with Brooklyn, Indiana, Washington and Utah.

Olynyk is also joining his fifth team, after stints with Boston, Miami, Houston and the Pistons. He played in 40 games for Detroit last season, averaging 9.1 points.

Lee averaged 5.6 points in each of his first two NBA seasons, both with the Pistons. He appeared in 85 games for Detroit, all but seven of them off the bench.

The move means that all but one of Utah’s regular starters from last season no longer are with the Jazz. Bogdanovic had Utah’s second-highest scoring average last season behind Donovan Mitchell, who was traded to Cleveland. The Jazz have also traded Rudy Gobert to Minnesota and Royce O’Neale to Brooklyn during this offseason.

The only player who started more than six games for Utah last season and is still on the Jazz roster is guard Mike Conley, who started 72 contests.

