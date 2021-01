ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Angelo Leo suffered the first loss of his career, and also lost the WBO Junior Featherweight belt in his first title defense to Stephen Fulton by way of a unanimous decision.

Both fighters punished the body in this fight, but there was an unusual amount of holding in the clinch that the referee did not break up. Leo did not look like his normal self later in this fight, and Fulton would take advantage.

Leo’s record now falls to 20-1 after this loss.