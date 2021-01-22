Angelo Leo is on weight and confident, ahead of his first World Title defense

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s own WBO Junior Featherweight Champion, Angelo Leo made weight on Friday. Leo is now one day out of his first title defense where he will take on Stephen Fulton. Both fighters come in undefeated to this main event bout, and Leo is currently the underdog. Even though the odds are against him Leo is determined to keep his title and feels that Fulton has more on his plate in this situation.

“You know, being the underdog just gives you more motivation, more fuel to the flame really. I love being the underdog because there is no pressure on me, all the pressure is on him, and I am the world champion. so, hey there is more power to me,” said Angelo Leo.

Leo vs Fulton will be the main event of Saturday nights Showtime Boxing Card and it will start at 7 p.m.