Alyssa Nakken makes MLB history coaching first base during major league game

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 21: First base coach Alyssa Nakken elbow bumps Mike Yastrzemski #5 of the San Francisco Giants after he walked in the third against the Oakland Athletics during their exhibition game at Oracle Park on July 21, 2020 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

(CNN)- A woman has made baseball history on Monday as Alyssa Nakken is the first female to coach on the field during a major league game. She entered during the late innings to coach first base for the San Francisco Giants in the exhibition game against the Oakland Athletics.

Nakken is also the fist female coach on staff in league history. She joined the Giants organization in 2014 as an intern in the operations department. Prior to that, Nakken was the chief information officer for the University of San Francisco baseball team.

She also played first base for the Sacramento State Hornets where she was a four-time Academic All-American softball player.