ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – He scored the biggest goal in his young USL Championship career last Saturday. Alex Waggoner headed a goal home off the foot of Daniel Bruce in the 82nd minute in a 1-0 victory over Detroit FC.

The goal gave New Mexico United a win and three points in the table to vault them into the top 8 in the Western Division. The top 8 teams go to the playoffs.

It’s the second goal this season for the former Santa Fe High standout. It’s also a goal teammate Josh Suggs will not forget. Suggs said he felt like a proud father.

“Wags, in a lot of ways, reminds me of me as a younger player, kid, and a man. I’m hard on him,” said Suggs. “Like, I’m really hard on him, maybe more than anybody because I was just telling him, I have great expectations for him.”

Waggoner wants to make the most of his time with the team. He is signed to play college soccer for the University of Michigan in the fall.

“I just want to help as much as I can before I go and hopefully put us in a playoff position and stay there,” said Waggoner. New Mexico United returns to the pitch on July 19 when they host Sunderland in a friendly.