ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local MMA Fighter Steve “Mean Machine” Garcia fought in Singapore on Saturday. Garcia took on Hayisaer Maheshate in a preliminary bout on the UFC 275 fight card.

Garcia came in confident, but it wouldn’t be a good fight for him from the start. Maheshate caught Garcia early in the round with a straight right hand, Garcia would recover, but after that, a short right hand would send Garcia to the canvas.

Garcia loses by knockout 1:14 into round number one. This loss now drops his record to 12 wins and 5 losses.