ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Demolition of the iconic centerfield hill at Isotopes Park got underway Thursday morning. The hill is being removed at the request of Major League Baseball and the Colorado Rockies.

The centerfield hill has been a part of Isotopes Park since it opened in 2003 and has provided a unique challenge to outfielders. One of the men who helped build the hill almost 20 years ago was part of the team removing it. “It makes me feel good because we have a new look for next year. It makes me feel bad becasue we are getting rid of history,” Korry Tilbury said. The Isotopes say the dimensions and shape of the field will remain the same. They say the field will also be getting new turf.