Albuquerque family has its own ‘field of dreams’

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- A local man has taken his passion for baseball, outfielder Joseph “Shoeless Joe” Jackson, and the movie “Field of Dreams”, and used it to build his very own baseball field in his backyard.

Just like Ray Kinsella in the movie “Field of Dreams”, Charles Otero built his own diamond at his home. Not in Iowa, but in the North Valley over six years ago and ever since his family has come together once a year to play a game.

“My oldest daughter, she is 48 and she lives in Florida. So, it’s hard to get them almost every year and fortunately, we have been getting them every year that they came”, said Otero.

It’s a big deal for this family and while this year will be the last of the tradition, it has been something that is very special for them.

“I get so happy and worked up about this time of year, and it’s really just something that brings us all together and the whole family”, said Otero’s grandson Ayden Ghoreishi.

Otero is also a big fan of Shoeless Joe Jackson which is why he’s holding this game, in honor of the hundredth anniversary of when the Black Sox threw their game with the Reds. However, this game is also special as it will be the family’s last game in Albuquerque.

“It’s gonna be really special because we’ve done it for so many years. This is like going to be the best and the last year so we have to appreciate it a lot,” said Ava Ghoreishi.

Otero has loved seeing his grandkids play on their field but he also hopes to instill something in them for the future.

“Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard. So, I always hold that in me…and always have fun,” said Otero’s grandchild Taylor Jacobson.