Adriana Tatum named Gatorade NM Girls Track & Field Athlete of the Year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandia High School junior, Adriana Tatum was named the Gatorade New Mexico Track & Field Athlete of The Year on Thursday. Tatum is now a back to back recipient of this award.

“I first would like to thank God for winning this award because, without Him, I wouldn’t be the athlete that I am today, and I am so thankful. I am so honored, and I am so humbled to win this award for the second time. It means so much to me because it means all the hard work, the late nights, and the soreness leading up to this wasn’t for nothing and it really motivates me to keep pushing and to keep working hard,” said Adriana Tatum.

