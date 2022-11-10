ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Abraham Perez has kept himself busy in the ring this year with five fights. The 5-0 Perez is ready for a sixth battle. He will get that on the Saturday Night Fights card at the Inn of the Mountain Gods in Mescalero this weekend.

The former team USA Olympic alternate will face David Vargas Zamora in a 112 pound bout. Vargas Zamora will go into the fight with a 6-1 record. At five feet and two inches, Perez will be at a disadvantage against the lefty when it comes to reach. Vargas Zamora is five feet and nine inches. Perez said it is not a problem. His background with team USA prepare him for a variety of styles and challenges from opponents.

“The sparring that I had over there at the camps, at the Olympic training center, I was sparring people from different countries,” said Perez.” You get tall people, you get short people, you get southpaws, you get orthodox fighters. All that has definitely played an important role in getting me prepared to the pros.”

The fight card has a 7 p.m. start time Saturday night.