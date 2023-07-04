ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The last time Abraham “Hammer” Perez walked out of the ring, he left as the IBA Intercontinental Flyweight champion. Next time he leaves the ring, he plans on wearing the WBC Flyweight Youth title belt.

Perez (7-0) is set to headline the “Expo Explosion” on July 15 while still holding his IBA title. By adding another belt to his name, he hopes to build his resume and get a shot at a world title fight.

“I’m just trying to collect as much of these belts as I can, hopefully landing a world title shot where can get WBC or another IBA belt,” said Perez. “When I win this fight, it’s going to put me a lot higher in the rankings, so that’s even more of an opportunity to get called for a world title shot.”

The Hammer’s upcoming bout is against Mexican fighter Jose Angel Perez Dias. Not only is Perez fighting for the WBC Flyweight Youth title, but he is putting his IBA Intercontinental belt on the line as well. It marks the first title defense for Perez, and he said it’s only adding to his motivation.