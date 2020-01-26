A look at some of Kobe Bryant’s career highlights

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Sunday morning had news that shocked the world, as NBA Legend and future Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter accident. Bryant along with 8 other people, including his 13-year old daughter Gianna, were killed in this accident. Albuquerque High graduate, former Lobo basketball legend and former 11-year NBA player, Kenny Thomas was just as shocked as the rest of the world.

"Not only was he great on the court, but he was starting his second life right now, life after basketball. He was doing so much in the community, he is still connected to the NBA, helping NBA players. His daughter that passed away in the crash with him, he was teaching her. My heart and prayers go on to Vanessa Bryant though, I could not even imagine what she is going through right now", said Kenny Thomas.