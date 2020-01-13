Talking Tigers: Countdown to the Championship

Sports

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: The Talking Tigers show has been canceled due to severe weather.

(WSPA) – The Clemson University Tigers and the Louisiana State University Tigers will soon battle it out in the 2020 College Football National Championship game in New Orleans.

As players continue to prep for the big game, we’re bringing you the latest coverage of the championship during our digital-only live shows.

You can catch the digital special — featuring 7 Sports Anchor Todd Summers and 7 News Anchor Fred Cunningham — each night at 8 p.m. on WSPA.com and on WSPA’s Facebook page.

The championship game will kickoff at 8 p.m. in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Jan. 13.

