DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos are expected to name Nathaniel Hackett as the 18th head coach of the team.

For the first time since Gary Kubiak, the Denver Broncos have elected to go with a former offensive coordinator as their next head coach instead of the defensive coordinators they hired in Vance Joseph and Vic Fangio.

Here are 5 facts about Hackett:

Hackett is 42-years-old

Hackett has never been a head coach in the NFL

Hackett served as the Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator for three seasons

Hackett served as an offensive coordinator for three teams in the NFL: (Buffalo, 2013-14; Jacksonville, 2016-18; Green Bay, 2019-22)

He started his coaching career in 2003 at the UC Davis, where he also went to college

The Packers said Hackett is known for his energetic leadership. Hackett will replace Fangio, who failed to lead the team to the NFL playoffs in each of his three seasons as head coach.