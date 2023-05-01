ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2023 PGA Professional Championship teed off on Sunday at Twin Warriors Golf Club. 312 PGA professionals from across the country are competing for a chance to qualify for the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Golf Club, which will start on May 18th.

Three local professionals are competing this year and Garret Howell, PGA (Las Campanas – Santa Fe) is leading the local charge, as he is currently tied for 2nd place at -3 after round one. Brad Lardon, PGA (Las Campanas – Santa Fe) currently sits tied for 33rd at even, and Bill Harvey, PGA (Ladera GC – Albuquerque) is tied for 67th at +1.