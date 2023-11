ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2023 High School Volleyball State Tournament is set, as State Brackets were released on Sunday by the NMAA. State Tournament action will begin on Thursday and wrap up on Saturday at the Rio Rancho Events Center.

Class 5A Bracket: https://www.maxpreps.com/tournament/E5J_Vf_jEe2A0wqb9tl3hA/E5J_WP_jEe2A0wqb9tl3hA/volleyball-23/2023-rudys-real-texas-bar-b-q-state-volleyball-class-5a.htm

Class 4A Bracket: https://www.maxpreps.com/tournament/E5J_Vf_jEe2A0wqb9tl3hA/E5J_u__jEe2A0wqb9tl3hA/volleyball-23/2023-rudys-real-texas-bar-b-q-state-volleyball-class-4a.htm

Class 3A Bracket: https://www.maxpreps.com/tournament/E5J_Vf_jEe2A0wqb9tl3hA/GZQ9JP_jEe2A0wqb9tl3hA/volleyball-23/2023-rudys-real-texas-bar-b-q-state-volleyball-class-3a.htm

Class 2A Bracket: https://www.maxpreps.com/tournament/E5J_Vf_jEe2A0wqb9tl3hA/H47T1__jEe2A0wqb9tl3hA/volleyball-23/2023-rudys-real-texas-bar-b-q-state-volleyball-class-2a.htm

Class A Bracket: https://www.maxpreps.com/tournament/E5J_Vf_jEe2A0wqb9tl3hA/JYlqm__jEe2A0wqb9tl3hA/volleyball-23/2023-rudys-real-texas-bar-b-q-state-volleyball-class-a.htm