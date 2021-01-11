2021 USATF Indoor Championships scheduled for Albuquerque canceled

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2021 USATF Indoor Championships that were scheduled to take place in Albuquerque on February 20 and 21 have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to USATF, the 2021 Indoor Combined events that were to be held as part of the Championships are also canceled.

The organization reports that its COVID-19 Working Group which included medical and scientific experts worked to develop a meticulous set of COVID-19 protocols for conducting the Championships however, USATF states that statewide restrictions in addition to logistical challenges for the event are too severe to overcome.

In a news release, USATF states that World Athletics announced that it moved its 2020 World Athletics Indoor Championships that were scheduled for March 19-21, 2021 to March 2023. Additional information on USATF and COVID-19 information can be found online.

