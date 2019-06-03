Skip to content
Sports
Girelli’s hat trick lifts Italy into next round of World Cup
Thailand goalkeeper thanks Carli Lloyd for reaching out
Authorities seek battery charge against Raptors executive
Browns’ Landry: Mayfield comments on Johnson a “non-issue”
Japan holds off Scotland 2-1 at Women’s World Cup
Local Sports
Girls Wrestling To Be Sanctioned by NMAA
NM United beats Colorado Rapids, advances to Round 16 of U.S. Open Cup
Former NBA and Lobo Kenny Thomas is in Van Tate’s Sports Office
Sports Desk: Former NBA and Lobo star returns; NM United prepares for Colorado Rapids
Albuquerque FC wins first home game
Sports Desk: Diego Sanchez and Clay Guida’s 2009 fight going into UFC Hall of Fame
More Local Sports
High School Sports
Sports Desk: Lobo recruit JT Thor knows what he wants in a school
Sports Desk: Mathis leaving the Lobos; NMHU Vatos return home as champs
The Paul Weir Summer Basketball Camps start on Monday
NMHU Vatos win 2019 National Small College Rugby Championship
Isotopes win rubber match in series finale with Reno on Sunday 16-9
More High School Sports
More Sports Headlines
The Latest: Rose in lead at turn, Tiger 6 back in US Open
Russian track and field faces wave of disciplinary cases
Top FIFA official Boban leaving to join AC Milan
Nations League winner Portugal rises in FIFA rankings
US Open gentle as a Rose, but for how long?
Klay Thompson sustains torn left ACL in Warriors’ loss
Cards rally in rain, game vs Mets suspended in 9th tied at 4
Raptors earn 1st NBA title, top injured Warriors in Game 6
LEADING OFF: Ohtani coming off cycle, Giolito faces Yankees
