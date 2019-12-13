Sports – draft

Vante Hendrix is getting closer to his Lobo basketball debut

Volcano Vista High wrestling team off to a solid start

Lobo women's basketball ends three-game losing streak

UNM getting close to naming new football coach

NM Runners win their season opener on Saturday, 12-5

Tim Means comes back from injury and earns a first-round UFC victory on Saturday

Lobo Women's Basketball loses at home on Saturday to Wyoming, 73-66

UNM Men's Basketball beats Wyoming on the road Saturday, 79-65

Lobo Basketball continues conference play on Saturday against Wyoming

Abraham Perez is ready for the US Boxing Olympic Trials

JaQuan Lyle's 31 points lead to Lobos' win over Boise State

Chester's Pick 6: The Top 6 Plays or Players From The Week

