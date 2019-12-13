Skip to content
Sports – draft
Vante Hendrix is getting closer to his Lobo basketball debut
Video
Volcano Vista High wrestling team off to a solid start
Video
Lobo women's basketball ends three-game losing streak
Video
UNM getting close to naming new football coach
Video
NM Runners win their season opener on Saturday, 12-5
Video
Tim Means comes back from injury and earns a first-round UFC victory on Saturday
Video
Lobo Women's Basketball loses at home on Saturday to Wyoming, 73-66
Video
UNM Men's Basketball beats Wyoming on the road Saturday, 79-65
Video
Lobo Basketball continues conference play on Saturday against Wyoming
Video
Abraham Perez is ready for the US Boxing Olympic Trials
Video
JaQuan Lyle's 31 points lead to Lobos' win over Boise State
Video
Chester's Pick 6: The Top 6 Plays or Players From The Week
Video
MWC Matchups
No. 13 Memphis, No. 19 Tennessee renew rivalry
December 13, 2019
No. 23 Xavier ready to visit Wake Forest
December 13, 2019
No. 22 Seton Hall, Rutgers battle for bragging rights
December 13, 2019
Delaware ready for test vs. No. 20 Villanova
December 13, 2019
No. 18 Butler looks to rebound vs. Southern
December 13, 2019
Weather
Connor’s Friday Afternoon Forecast
More Video Forecast
