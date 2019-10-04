Skip to content
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque
49°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live/Video
Video Center
Live Broadcast
CBSN Live Stream
News
Top Stories
Local News
Larry Barker
On Special Assignment
Politics – Government
Elections
Washington D.C. Bureau
U.S. News
World
Entertainment
Don’t Miss
Weird
Wildfires
BorderReport.com
Top Stories
New Rapid Accountability Progam strives to reduce crime, recidivism in Albuquerque
Top Stories
Crimestoppers searches for tips in Artesia shooting
KRQE News 13 January 20 Webcast
Erica’s Monday Afternoon Forecast
City to vote on $40K grant for Parks and Recreation
Weather
Radar
VIDEO Full Forecast
Closings & Delays
Alerts
Map Center
Ski Conditions
Winds
Albuquerque
Rio Rancho
East Mountains/Edgewood
Santa Fe/Northern Mtns
Farmington/Northwest NM
Durango/Southern CO
Las Vegas
Roswell
Roads/Traffic
Live Traffic Map & Cameras
Road Weather
Albuquerque I-40 Cameras
Albuquerque I-25 Cameras
Paseo/Coors/Rio Rancho
Bernalillo/550
I-40 Corridor
I-25/Northern New Mexico
I-25/Southern New Mexico
KRQE+
The Series
Community Reports
Data Reports
Interactive Multimedia
Photo Galleries
———-
Contests
Events
Lottery
Horoscopes
Quizzes
———-
Balloon Fiesta
Black History Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Sports
Always On
ReportIt!
Submit a ReportIt!
Report It Photos
More
New Mexico Living
FOX New Mexico
New Mexico CW – My50TV
—————-
About Us
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Email Newsletters
Meet The Team
Internship
Jobs/Career Opportunities
KRQE Cares
KRQE Digital
Mobile Apps
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Social
Ban may stop cutting of Capitol Christmas tree in New Mexico
Now Trending on KRQE.com
Albuquerque experiences boom in housing market
Crimestoppers searches for tips in Artesia shooting
New Mexico to make switch to new teacher licensing test
Police arrest man accused of hitting state trooper, killing passenger
APD investigates death at Uptown apartment complex
Albuquerque man allegedly gets into shootout after crashing car
Create positive change in lives of children with Big Brothers Big Sisters of New Mexico
Video Forecast
Erica's Monday Afternoon Forecast
More Weather Video Forecast
Don't Miss
PHOTOS: UFC 246 McGregor vs. Cerrone
New Mexico United 2020 season single-game tickets, passes go on sale
Film company to train Bernalillo High School students for film industry jobs
More Don't Miss
The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞