DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos listed outside linebacker Von Miller as out after an ankle injury left him limping to the locker room just before the second half of Thursday’s game against Cleveland.

According to the Broncos, Miller collided with teammate Dre’Mont Jones in pursuit of quarterback Case Keenum in the pocket.

