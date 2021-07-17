Vehicle submerged in pool inspires humorous response from local police

Share - News

by: Web Staff,

Posted: / Updated:

Police in Lakewood say the incident occurred when a teen driver accidentally put the vehicle in reverse. (Lakewood Police)

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) – No one was hurt after a vehicle ended up in a pool in Colorado on Thursday afternoon. Police in Lakewood say the incident occurred when a teen driver accidentally put the vehicle — an Infiniti — in reverse.

Story continues below:

The driver and the adult passenger got out safely. The teen driver has been cited for careless driving.

Police thanked fire crews for helping with the follow-up work, as well as a local towing company that assisted officers in getting the car out of the water.

The incident, while serious, also inspired a few “carpool” jokes on Twitter. But the Lakewood Police offered up their own knee-slapper, which they deemed to be the best possible one-liner. “Just FYI, the best line for this is ‘Check out our new Infiniti Pool.’ Everyone else is battling for second place.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES