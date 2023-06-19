TEXAS (KXAN) — A six-year-old Texas boy died last week after he and his father were struck by lightning in May, according to reporting from The Dallas Morning News.

The father went to pick up his two sons after they were dropped off by a school bus on May 15 in Bosque County, located northwest of Waco. The six-year-old boy was holding hands with his father when the dad was struck by lightning and the current passed through both him and his son.

The father was pronounced dead following the lightning strike. After a monthlong stay in the hospital, the son died on Friday.

Extended family launched a GoFundMe, which has raised nearly $100,000 from approximately 2,000 donors.

“Grayson went to be with our Lord and his father,” an update from Friday read in part. “Please pray for the family at this time. Fly high, sweet boy.”

The National Weather Service reported an average of 20 people die each year from lightning strikes, with hundreds more injured. Those injured can live with lifelong neurological complications as a result, per NWS.