PHOTOS: Fans honor Demaryius Thomas before Sunday’s Broncos game

Beverly Morgan, left, and Emma Morgan, sisters from Fort Collins, Colo. kneel at a memorial for Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas before an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Denver. Thomas died earlier this week. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (KDVR) – Fans kneeled and wore the number 88 as they stepped up to a temporary memorial dedicated to the legacy of wide receiver Demaryius Thomas before the game Sunday between the Broncos and the Lions.

Thomas died earlier this week, after reportedly suffering a seizure inside his Georgia home.

Broncos players will also be wearing number 88 decals on their helmets, and the number 88 has been painted on the field sideline, as well.

Below of photos of crowds who came to pay respect to Thomas’ memory: