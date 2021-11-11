Javonte Williams named NFL rookie of the week

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) carries the ball in the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

DENVER (KDVR) — Anyone who has watched the Broncos play this season knows that rookie running back Javonte Williams runs hard every time he gets his hands on the ball, and now the league is recognizing him for it.

Williams, the Broncos second-round draft pick from the University of North Carolina, was named the NFL rookie of the week on Thursday. He’s the first Bronco to win the award since Drew Lock in Week 14 of the 2019 season.

The rookie running back was a key component in the Broncos dominant win over the Dallas Cowboys, as he carried the ball 17 times for 111 yards, both career highs.

Williams ranks as the third-best rookie running back in rushing yards and attempts this season.