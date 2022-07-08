CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An elementary school teacher was sentenced for receiving child pornography from the Phillipines.

Rico Giovanni Machietto was sentenced to 80 months in federal prison for receiving child pornography, according to a release from Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz.

At the time, Machietto was an elementary school teacher. He admitted during his plea that he used Facebook to exploit minors from the Republic of the Phillippines.

After making contact with them, he would pay the girls to send them nude photos of themselves.

Investigators with Homeland Security conducted a search warrant on Machietto’s laptop and found 106 images of child pornography.

“The exploitation of children is heinous and I am thankful so many of our local, state, and federal partners are committed to bringing child predators to justice,” Saenz said in the post.

Machietto will serve 15 years of supervised release, be required to register as a sex offender and have restricted access to children and the internet. He was also ordered to pay $5,000 special assessment.