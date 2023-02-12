BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Give your home theater a makeover with these top entertainment products

AMC Theatres recently announced a new pricing structure similar to concerts and sporting events. The new policy breaks seating into three categories: Standard Sightline, Value Sightline and Preferred Sightline. Viewers will now pay more for tickets closer to the screen and less for those farther away.

According to Eliot Hamlisch, EVP of AMC Theatres, the policy creates “another way for moviegoers to find value at the movies.” Still, some are less than pleased with the change. If AMC Theatres’ new pricing structure has you considering a home theater, there are several products you’ll want to check out.

Products to consider when building a home theater

Projector

When buying a projector, it’s essential to consider its resolution. Resolution measures the number of pixels the projector displays; those with the most pixels look the best. 4K-resolution projectors are an excellent choice for a top-of-the-line experience, but you’ll need a quality screen to get the most out of your projector’s resolution. High-end projector screens usually have a black backing that prevents light from shining through.

Contrast ratio is another important consideration, as it determines how well colors stand out. You’ll want a projector with a contrast ratio of at least 10,000:1 to ensure your movies and TV shows look as good as they should. However, the room’s lighting will impact your projector’s contrast ratio. Even a small amount of unwanted ambient light can have a negative effect on the color contrast. It’s a good idea to fit your entertainment room with blackout curtains to prevent unwanted light.

You’ll often hear reviewers mention black levels when discussing projectors. Black levels indicate how deep and dark a projection’s black colors are. In some cases, cheaper projectors produce a milky, washed-out black color, resulting in a loss of detail.

Theater seating

Consider theater seating if you want a top-notch at-home theater experience. These seats mimic those found in high-end theaters. In many cases, they recline and have adjustable headrests, cup holders, snack trays and USB ports to charge your devices.

Theater seating can be expensive. A recliner is an excellent alternative if you’re building an entertainment room on a budget. When buying a recliner, you’ll want to think about how comfortable it is and whether it reclines manually or electronically. You’ll also want to consider how easy it is to assemble.

Surround sound system

The high-quality, booming sound is one of the primary things that sets movie theaters apart from watching movies at home. Luckily, you can get a similar experience at your house by setting up a surround sound system.

If you’re looking for the best sound solution money can buy, it’s worth purchasing a surround sound system with multiple speakers. Often, these systems have one speaker directly under the television, two speakers that sit to the left and right of the television, a subwoofer and a few other speakers to place around the room.

Speaker systems with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X capabilities give you a more immersive experience. These technologies make it feel like the sound is actually moving around you rather than just surrounding you.

Other things to consider

Lighting: You can enhance your home theater setup by purchasing some strip lights or smart bulbs.

You can enhance your home theater setup by purchasing some strip lights or smart bulbs. Smart TV: You can use a smart TV if you don’t want to invest in a projector and screen. Many smart TVs have large displays, measuring 80 inches or more from corner to corner diagonally.

You can use a smart TV if you don’t want to invest in a projector and screen. Many smart TVs have large displays, measuring 80 inches or more from corner to corner diagonally. Streaming services: Nowadays, many people watch television and movies using services like Netflix, Disney+ and Hulu. If you’ve purchased a 4K television or projector, you’ll want to ensure your streaming service supports 4K.

Best home-theater products

Epson Home Cinema 5050UB

The color and contrast look incredible, thanks to the built-in 3LCD technology. It projects crisp 4K footage and has an extra-bright bulb. Many said they were impressed with the black levels.

Elite Screens Spectrum Electric Motorized Projector Screen

This lets you display and retract your screen with the press of a button. The motor is surprisingly quiet. Most said the picture quality looked better on this screen than others. It measures 120 inches from corner to corner diagonally.

Signature Design by Ashley Faux Leather Electric Recliner

This can be raised, tilted and reclined electronically. It features an extra-soft cushioned design. The assembly process is straightforward. It’s available in brown or black.

Vizio M-Series 5.1 Premium Sound Bar With Subwoofer

It’s compatible with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X for immersive sound. It features an understated design that looks great in any room. You can connect your phone via Bluetooth to stream music.

Seatcraft Omega Home Theater Seating

This features powered headrests, snack trays, storage, USB chargers and lighted cupholders. You can recline your seat with the press of a button. The material is comfortable and durable.

New Kasa Smart Bulb

This lets you dim the lights using voice commands. It’s compatible with Alexa and Google Home. You can switch between 16 million colors and monitor your energy usage on the Kasa smartphone app.

Samsung 85-inch QLED TV

This features a large screen and top-notch 4K resolution. It’s compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. The lightning-fast refresh rate makes it an excellent choice for gaming. The black levels and color contrast make every scene stand out.

Worth checking out

The ViewSonic PX701 is an affordable 4K projector with a short throw distance, making it an ideal choice for smaller spaces.

If you want to fill your room with speakers, you can’t go wrong with the Logitech Z906 Surround Sound System.

The TCL 50-inch 5-Series 4K Smart TV is an excellent choice for those who want an affordable TV with voice command capabilities.

The Pulaski Larson Theatre Recliner has a swivel tray for snacks and built-in USB ports for charging your devices.

The Vivo 100-inch Projector Screen can be used inside or outside and is compatible with most projectors.

