DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos are 2-3 after losing to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night in overtime.

While much of the criticism of the team has been focused on quarterback Russell Wilson, frustrations are also growing for head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

Hackett was hired in January as the team’s new head coach. Before that, the 42-year-old served as the Packers offensive coordinator for three seasons. He has never been a head coach before.

According to the sportsbook “Bet Online” Hackett has the highest odds of being the next head coach in the NFL to be fired.

Here is a look at the current odds from Bet Online:

Nathaniel Hackett -200

Matt Rhule +250

Frank Reich +900

Kliff Kingsbury +1200

Ron Rivera +1600

Josh McDaniels +1800

Dan Campbell +2000

Dennis Allen +2500

Mike Tomlin +3300

Lovie Smith +3300

Mike Vrabel +4000

The Broncos next game will be against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night, Oct. 17.