Live updates: Broncos look to rebound against the Steelers

This is the NFL logo on the goalpost padding at Heinz Field before an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

DENVER (KDVR) — After suffering a concussion on his final pass of the first half against the Ravens last Sunday, Teddy Bridgewater flew with the team to Pittsburgh and will start for the Broncos.

Denver will be with some of it’s better offensive weapons, as Melvin Gordon III and Courtland Sutton are both officially active for the game after going into the weekend questionable.

Meanwhile, the Steelers are 1-3 and 18-year veteran Ben Roethlisberger is in the midst of a deep slump. Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin remains adamant that Roethlisberger is “absolutely” capable of playing at a high level.

