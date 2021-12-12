Broncos look to rebound against Lions today

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

DENVER (AP) — The maddeningly erratic Denver Broncos have decided to try elbowing their way into the postseason by pretending they’re there already.

“Kareem Jackson said it best in the locker room, that we have five games left and each one is a playoff game for us,” quarterback Teddy Bridgewater said in the aftermath of Denver’s lackluster showing at Kansas City last week.

“Just letting the guys know that everything we want is still in front of us,” said Jackson, the 33-year-old safety and elder statesman on a young Broncos team that plummeted into the division cellar after failing to depart Kansas City in the AFC West lead.

The game will be televised on Fox. Kickoff is set for 2:05 p.m. at Empower Field at Mile High.

A pregame special is planned for 1 p.m. on FOX31.

In the decade since the New York Giants became the only team to turn a 6-6 record into a Super Bowl parade, 40 teams have started out 6-6 and just nine of them sneaked into the playoffs — none since the Colts in 2018.

Jackson’s admonition to treat every week like it’s the playoffs may ultimately prove a fantasy. But he said the team will lean on its takedowns of the Cowboys and Chargers last month as positive reinforcement for that quest, one they hope leads to the franchise’s first real trip to the playoffs in six years.

“The message is it’s a must-win,” Broncos safety Justin Simmons said. “There’s no thought of even leaving that stadium with a loss. Because it is playoff time. One loss and you know your chances are drastically down the drain.”

Bridgewater has rallied his team into the playoffs before.

In 2015, he led the Vikings to wins in their last three games to reach the playoffs, where they lost 10-9 to Seattle on a stunning missed field goal in the closing seconds in a wind chill of minus double digits.

“I think you want to be playing your best football during this time of the year, and we have the ability to do that,” Bridgewater said. “But it starts with our mindset. This week, it’s all about Detroit. How can we sacrifice everything in us to come away with a victory on Sunday?”

The Lions (1-10-1) don’t seem anything like a playoff opponent, but they’re riding high after their first victory in almost a year.

“When you lose, it’s hard,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said. “But that’s also why winning is so great in this league because it’s not easy to do, and when you get them, man, it’s special.”

They’re seeking back-to-back wins for just the third time since 2018. But they’ve actually been to the postseason more recently than Denver — in 2016 — and their play of late belies their bad record, suggested Broncos coach Vic Fangio.

“Yeah absolutely. Their entire season, they’ve lost a lot of tough games,” Fangio said. “The last four games, they’ve tied one, won one and lost two by two (or three) points. They’re playing really good football right now. The record is what it is, but the tape shows you a different football team.”