Broncos look to extend winning streak as Eagles visit Denver

Miles the mascot for the Denver Broncos looks on against the New York Jets during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos are on a bit of a streak with two wins in a row, and they hope to keep that momentum going with a win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Last week’s victory over the Dallas Cowboys came as a surprise to many professionals who cover the sport, but the increased use of the run game was something fans and commentators alike had been calling for.

This week, however, the game plan may be different with offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur on the COVID exempt list as of Friday and expected to miss the game.

One thing that fans can be certain to enjoy: the Broncos are wearing their all-orange color rush jerseys.