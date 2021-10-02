Broncos elevate Robinson, Schlottmann to active roster ahead of game against Baltimore

Denver Broncos linebacker Curtis Robinson (63) takes part in drills during an NFL football training camp Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at the team’s headquarters in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) – Broncos guard/center Austin Schlottmann and inside linebacker Curtis Robinson will be elevated from the practice squad to active roster for Sunday’s game against Baltimore, the Broncos announced Saturday.

The team is dealing with several injuries across its roster, including two wide receivers who were put on the injured reserve list. Jerry Jeudy is likely to be back in a few weeks, but KJ Hamler will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL.

Twenty-three-year-old Robinson is a rookie from Stanford University who signed with Denver as a college free agent on May 14 and logged five total tackles (two solo) in the preseason. He signed to the Broncos’ practice squad on Sept. 1 after being waived at the conclusion of training camp.

A two-time, All-Pac 12 honorable mention performer at Stanford, Robinson played 45 career games (17 starts) over five seasons with the Cardinals. He compiled 144 tackles (84 solo), three sacks (28 yards), one interception (6 yards), five pass breakups, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one blocked kick during his collegiate career.

Schlottmann is a third-year player from Texas Christian University who appeared in all 32 games (six starts at RG) with the Broncos over the previous two seasons (2019-20) and participated in five special teams snaps as a standard elevation in Week 2 at Jacksonville.

Signed by Denver as a college free agent in 2018, 26-year-old Schlottmann started two games at right guard in 2020 and played 268 total offensive snaps.

A starter in 29-of-51 games played at TCU, Schlottmann earned second-team All-Big 12 Conference honors in 2016 and was honorable mention All-Big 12 in 2017.