AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Thursday that directs the Texas National Guard and the Texas Department of Public Safety to return detained undocumented immigrants to the border.

In a news release, the governor said in a statement, “I have authorized the Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety to begin returning illegal immigrants to the border to stop this criminal enterprise endangering our communities. As the challenges on the border continue to increase, Texas will continue to take action to address those challenges caused by the Biden Administration.”

The White House has yet to offer a comment on Abbott’s latest action, but KXAN will update this story once a response is shared.

Abbott also announced Thursday that an additional $30 million is going toward the controversial Texas border security initiative known as Operation Lone Star. This came a day after it became known that the U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the initiative for possible civil rights violations involving migrants.

The governor said his Public Safety Office is sending $30 million in additional grant funding for Texas cities and counties to enhance border security operations. This includes money to help stop the cross-border trafficking of drugs and humans, as well as stopping migrants from crossing the Rio Grande illegally into Texas.

Last month Abbott said the state will start additional checkpoints to target trucks like the one found in San Antonio with the bodies of 53 migrants inside. He also said DPS is creating two strike teams, each consisting of 20 troopers who will be “deployed immediately” to high-traffic crossing areas. DPS Director Steven McCraw said the teams will be along “smuggling corridors” to conduct surveillance and look for stolen vehicles.