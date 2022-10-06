DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos are looking to bounce back Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts after losing to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

The Broncos are currently 2-2 and tied for second with the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC West

1. What time does the game start?

The game will start at 6:15 p.m. on Thursday night at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.

2. Where can you watch the game?

If you cannot attend the game, it will be streamed on Prime Video. Amazon has the exclusive streaming rights for Thursday Night Football.

3. What will the weather be like at Empower Field?

Meteorologist Chris Tomer said skies will be clear for the game with dry conditions and light wind. Temperatures will start out at around 68 degrees for kickoff and fall to around 60 degrees by the end of the game.

Pinpoint Weather forecast for the Broncos game on Thursday night



Parking lots will open at 1:45 p.m. and gates will open at 4:30 p.m. The Broncos said getting to Empower Field early will be important.

“Due to expected rush hour commuter traffic, it is highly advised and encouraged that fans attending Thursday’s game against the Colts plan accordingly and provide ample arrival time,” the Broncos said.

5. Tickets

Tickets are still available for the game. The lowest price available for a ticket as of 8 a.m. on Thursday morning on Ticketmaster is $64.

You can always see the latest Denver Broncos news, scores, stats, schedule, standings, video and more for the current NFL season with the Orange & Blue Report.