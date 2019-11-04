Share - Life

Skip to content
KRQE News 13 Albuquerque - Santa Fe
Albuquerque
39°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live/Video
Video Center
Live Broadcast
CBSN Live Stream
News
Top Stories
Albuquerque News
New Mexico
U.S. News
World
Business
Community
Crime
Don’t Miss
Education
Entertainment
Health News
Larry Barker
On Special Assignment
Politics – Government
Recalls
Space News
Technology
Video Game News
Weird – Off Beat
◎ News Resources
Coronavirus
Complete COVID-19 Resource Guide
Latest Coronavirus News
New Mexico Coronavirus News
Tracking COVID-19 in New Mexico
Tracking COVID-19 in Navajo Nation
Trendline Charts: New Mexico COVID Cases by County, by Day
COVID-19 Testing Sites
We’re Open
Weather
Radar
VIDEO Full Forecast
Closings & Delays
Alerts
Submit Weather Photos & Videos
Hourly Forecasts
Map Center
New Mexico Wind Conditions
Albuquerque
Rio Rancho
East Mountains/Edgewood
Santa Fe/Northern Mtns
Farmington/Northwest NM
Durango/Southern CO
Las Vegas
Roswell
Top Stories
Grant’s Sunday Night Forecast
Video
New Mexico to see snow early in the week
Video
Storm coming in early next week
Video
Storm on deck for next week
Video
Roads
Live Traffic Map & Cameras
Road Weather
Albuquerque I-40 Cameras
Albuquerque I-25 Cameras
Paseo/Coors/Rio Rancho
Bernalillo/550
I-40 Corridor
I-25/Northern New Mexico
I-25/Southern New Mexico
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
2020 Pro Football Challenge
The Big Game: NFL
Denver Broncos
Japan 2020
Top Stories
AP source: Padres have deal in place to get Snell from Rays
Top Stories
Adams shines in snow as Packers trounce Titans 40-14
Top Stories
Rams’ Goff dislocates thumb, Jets’ Gore has chest injury
Sergio Rivas looks forward to giving back to local community
Cowboys beat Eagles 37-17, stay alive with Washington loss
Jackson Wink Academy Fighters can also dance
Video
Always On
ReportIt!
Submit a News Tip to ReportIt!
Submit Photos, Videos, Files
Photo & Video Galleries
More
🎄 Home for the Holidays
🔶 New Mexico Living
🔶 FOX New Mexico
🔶 New Mexico CW
🔶 BorderReport.com
🔶 MysteryWire.com
About Us
Advertise or Sales Inquiry
Contact Us
Contests
Email Newsletters
Horoscopes
Jobs/Career Opportunities
KRQE Cares
Meet The Team
Mobile Apps
New Mexico Lottery
Sitemap
TV Schedule
Corrections
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Business Hiring Due to COVID-19
Careers at KRQE
Search
Search
Search
Share - Life
KKK recruitment flyers found in Arkansas county
President Trump declares November National Veterans and Military Families Month
Now Trending on KRQE.com
Albuquerque churches hold mass gatherings for Christmas service
Video
Trump signs coronavirus stimulus package and government-funding measure
Video
Shooting at Illinois bowling alley leaves 3 dead, 3 injured
JUDGE: Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s criminal charges stand
Video
Trendline Charts: New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day
PHOTOS: Nashville bombing; aftermath and investigation
Dutch Bros. anticipating long lines at new west side location
Video
Video Forecast
Grant's Sunday Night Forecast
Video
More Weather Video Forecast
Don't Miss
Good News Stories in New Mexico That Brought Joy in 2020
Video
Larry Barker & Dick Knipfing discuss ‘most bizarre’ Barker investigations
Video
WEB EXTRA: Extended interview with Rachel Knapp
Video
More Don't Miss
Photo Gallery
Share a Photo in the Holiday Cheer Photo Gallery