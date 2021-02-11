Share - Business

Skip to content
KRQE News 13 Albuquerque - Santa Fe
Albuquerque
40°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
🔴 Live/Video
Video Center
Live Broadcast
CBSN Live Stream
2021 New Mexico Legislature
News
Top Stories
Albuquerque News
New Mexico News
U.S. News
World
Business
Community
Crime
Don’t Miss
Education
Entertainment
Health News
Larry Barker
On Special Assignment
Politics – Government
Recalls
Space News
Technology
Video Game News
Weird – Off Beat
◎ News Resources
Coronavirus
Complete COVID-19 Resource Guide
Latest Coronavirus News
New Mexico Coronavirus News
Tracking COVID-19 in New Mexico
Tracking COVID-19 in Navajo Nation
Trendline Charts: New Mexico COVID Cases by County, by Day
COVID-19 Testing Sites
We’re Open
Weather
Radar
VIDEO Full Forecast
Closings & Delays
Alerts
Submit Weather Photos & Videos
Hourly Forecasts
Map Center
New Mexico Wind Conditions
Albuquerque
Rio Rancho
East Mountains/Edgewood
Santa Fe/Northern Mtns
Farmington/Northwest NM
Durango/Southern CO
Las Vegas
Roswell
Top Stories
Rain and snow head into western New Mexico Tuesday morning
Video
Winds, spot showers for some across the state
Video
Partly sunny Monday makes way for storm bringing snow to western New Mexico
Video
Partly sunny Monday ahead of next storm bringing snow, rain, mix
Video
Roads
Live Traffic Map & Cameras
Road Weather
Albuquerque I-40 Cameras
Albuquerque I-25 Cameras
Paseo/Coors/Rio Rancho
Bernalillo/550
I-40 Corridor
I-25/Northern New Mexico
I-25/Southern New Mexico
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Japan 2020
Top Stories
AP source: QB Fitzpatrick agrees to sign with Washington
Top Stories
Tiger Woods returns to video games, this time with 2K series
Top Stories
Former point guard jailed in bribery scheme has book deal
Winston re-joins Saints for 2021 after Brees retirement
Tokyo Olympic torch relay: Masks, quiet cheering and caution
Pick Six: Veterans to watch as NCAA Tournament begins
Always On
ReportIt!
Submit a News Tip to ReportIt!
Submit Photos, Videos, Files
Photo & Video Galleries
More
Black History Month
🏅Contests
🌠 Horoscopes
🎰 New Mexico Lottery
📷 Photo Galleries
🔶 New Mexico Living
🔶 FOX New Mexico
🔶 New Mexico CW
🔶 BorderReport.com
🔶 MysteryWire.com
About Us
Advertise or Sales Inquiry
Contact Us
Email Newsletters
Jobs/Career Opportunities
KRQE Cares
Meet The Team
Sitemap
TV Schedule
Corrections
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Business Hiring Due to COVID-19
Careers at KRQE
Search
Search
Search
Share - Business
It’s Official: Drew Brees retires
Video
Now Trending on KRQE.com
Ruidoso teen charged with murder
Video
Gov. Lujan Grisham criticizes Biden’s new limits on oil, gas production
Video
Rain and snow head into western New Mexico Tuesday morning
Video
NMSP: Suspect hospitalized following Torrance County deputy-involved shooting
Video
Four New Mexico chefs highlighted on national television in cooking competitions
Video
NMDOH: Clarifications made to public health order
DOH asks New Mexicans to report out-of-system vaccinations
Video
Rain and snow head into western New Mexico Tuesday morning
Video
Don't Miss
Albuquerque family reunited with dog after it was found in Texas
Video
Albuquerque City Council approves Los Poblanos expansion
Video
Santa Fe theater, ice rink reopen at green level
Video
MORE IN DON'T MISS
Photo Galleries
PHOTOS: Powerful snowstorm hits Colorado, Wyoming, and Nebraska
MORE PHOTO GALLERIES
News Resources
MAP: 2021 Albuquerque Homicides
MORE NEWS RESOURCES