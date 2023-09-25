NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The U.S. Department of Defense is investing in semiconductor and microchip production in the U.S. Now, the University of New Mexico (UNM) and Sandia National Laboratories are joining in.

Federal funding through the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS) and Science Act will help UNM and the lab play a key role in developing new microelectronics through the “Enchanted Innovation Hub.”

“Congratulations to Sandia National Laboratories and the University of New Mexico on beginning our Enchanted Innovation Hub,” Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández (D-NM) said in a press release. “New Mexico is primed to both invent and build the next generation of microelectronics and semiconductors. We have the science, the Universities, and the ganas- the will. This funding will grow our economy and create good-paying jobs while making sure our state–and our nation–leads the world in technological development.”

The work in New Mexico will be part of the regional hub led by Arizona State University. The hub received nearly $40 million to operate the collaboration.