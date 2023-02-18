ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Museum of Nuclear Science and History invited families to take part in discover STEAM Day. The event took place on Saturday.

Engineers and scientists from all over the metro took families through hands-on activities designed to spark interest in the scientific fields.

The activities allow children to engage and interact with science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics.

“Everyone seems very excited. When they come in, they’re ready to learn and have fun. It’s on a Saturday, and this is a time when you can come in from the cold, walk around, and have a little bit of fun,” said Jennifer Hayden.

The event ran from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Everyone who took part in the STEAM activities was given a prize at the end of the day: a custom button to show off everything they’ve learned.