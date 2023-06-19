CHILE (KRQE) – Chile researchers have discovered the remains of a previously unknown dinosaur species. After nearly a decade of searching, remains of the Gonkoken Nanoi dinosaur have been found.

Courtesy Science Advances

The creature is a herbivore known for its duck-billed face and is believed to have resided in the Chilean Patagonia area. They were around during the early Maastrichtian Age. The Gonkoken’s ancestors’ are hypothesized to have either come from North America or Europe into South America

Using technology, scientists have created 3D renderings of the creatures. This is one of many landmark paleontology developments that Chile has been host to in recent years.