LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Researchers at the Los Alamos National Lab were studying color and how to improve color maps to make them easier to understand when they found a flaw in a mathematical model. The researchers say they have corrected a 100-year-old mathematical error.

The model they were looking at is used for color accuracy and vibrancy in things like computer screens, televisions, and paints. Researchers at the lab believe the model is flawed because it overestimates how the human eye sees the differences in colors.

The researchers are still investigating what this means for our perception of color and what changes could be implemented with this discovery. For more information regarding the research visit discover.lanl.gov.