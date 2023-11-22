ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Researchers from around the world visit a brown building across from the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science that is only open to the public on certain occasions.

Inside the building are more than 100,000 specimens, one of the largest collections in the Southwest. The building is not only a storage and organization space, but it is also a working lab where experts remove rocks from fossils in an effort to preserve them for research and public viewing.

Justy Alicea, chief fossil preparator and lab manager, said the reason many researchers visit the museum’s collection is because of the large variety it offers. “You find a lot of fossils here that are found nowhere else. And especially some of the fossils that are kind of at the leading edge of the field that are answering some of our most important questions right now, are found here in New Mexico,” he said.

“They [researchers] are trying to figure out the history of life on earth, how it’s changed, and what the effects of those changes are on the plants and animals that live on earth,” said Nicole Volden, geoscience collections manager. Volden added that researchers have traveled to the museum in Albuquerque from China, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Poland.

Justy Alicea, chief fossil preparator and lab manager, talks to a tour group inside a lab in the collections building at the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science. Nov. 20, 2023 (KRQE Digital Reporter Fallon Fischer)

The majority of fossils in the museum’s collections are from New Mexico, but some have come from other nearby states like Arizona, Texas, Utah, Nevada, and Idaho, Volden explained. “Something that we find a lot of around Albuquerque, for example, we find a lot of ice age fossils that include mammoths,” said Alicea. Some mammoth fossils have been found in the Tijeras Arroyo, south of the Albuquerque International Sunport, and near Elephant Butte Lake State Park, Alicea added.

The oldest fossils in the museum’s collections are Precambrian fossils, which are more than 500 million years old. “They’re called, it’s a very long technical term, microbially induced sedimentary structures, that are basically left by films of bacteria that lived on a surface. We also have things called stromatolites. We have some that are even older than that,” Volden said.

One of the largest pieces in the collection that is not on public display in the museum is a seven-and-a-half-ton piece of a diplodocus’ backbone (previously known as seismosaurus) from the Jurassic period. The bone is so heavy that it could possibly break the floors in the museum, Volden said. For now, it sits on a specialized mount on top of concrete flooring.

Nicole Volden, geoscience collections manager at the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science, stands next to a seven-and-a-half-ton piece of a diplodocus’ backbone in the collections building. Nov. 20, 2023 (KRQE Digital Reporter Fallon Fischer)

The museum also houses the largest collection of trace fossils in the country, according to Volden.

If you are interested in going on a behind-the-scenes tour to see the collections, be sure to keep an eye on the museum’s event calendar here. Those who are interested in volunteering with the museum can click here.