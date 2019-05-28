I-25 Albuquerque Traffic Cameras

  • [1] I-25 @ Isleta Blvd

  • [2] I-25 NB @ Broadway

  • [3] I-25 SB @ Broadway

  • [4] I-25 NB @ Bobby Foster

  • [5] I-25 SB @ Bobby Foster

  • [6] I-25 at Rio Bravo

  • [7] I-25 at Sunport

  • [8] I-25 at Gibson

  • [9] I-25 at Cesar Chavez

  • [10] I-25 at Coal

  • [11] I-25 at Lead

  • [12] I-25 at Central

  • [13] I-25 at Martin Luther King Jr

  • [14] I-25 at Lomas

  • [15] I-25 South of Big I

  • [16] I-25 North of Big I

  • [17] I-25 @ Comanche

  • [18] I-25 @ Comanche on Ramp

  • [19] I-25 at Montgomery

  • [20] I-25 at Jefferson

  • [21] I-25 at San Antonio

  • [22] I-25 at San Mateo

  • [23] Paseo del Norte and I-25

  • [24] I-25 @ North of Paseo del Norte

  • [25] I-25 at South of Tramway

  • [26] I-25 at Tramway

  • [27] I-25 at Bernalillo

  • [28] I-25 Northbound to US 550

  • [29] I-25 Southbound to US 550

Enter to Win

Don't Miss