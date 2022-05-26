Which sweater drying rack is best?

Save on your dry-cleaning bill by hand-washing your sweaters and woolens. Many sweaters require that you lay them flat to dry. However, air-drying them on a towel can take days, not to mention space.

A mesh rack speeds up the drying process by allowing air to circulate around the sweater. These drying racks come in space-saving designs, such as hanging and pop-up models. To air-dry multiple sweaters at once, select a rack with tiers such as the durable Storage Maniac Sweater Drying Rack.

What to know before you buy a sweater drying rack

Uses

Sweater drying racks are designed to air-dry sweaters after hand-washing or machine-washing them. They feature one or more mesh surfaces to lay the sweater flat. Mesh drying racks are also great for air-drying delicates — such as bathing suits, lingerie or wool socks — that also require a flat surface to dry. They can also be used for drying pillows or toys.

Flat drying rack

The simplest type of sweater drying rack is flat. These freestanding structures feature four short legs that can be placed on the floor, countertop or on top of a washing machine. Their mesh surface is completely flat and either square or rectangular. They are designed to dry one sweater at a time.

Stackable drying rack

For higher capacity drying, select stackable flat racks. These are designed to be stacked on top of each other to create a multi-tier drying structure with plenty of airflow between levels.

Pop-up drying rack

Pop-up racks provide a curved mesh surface on which to lay your wet sweater. This design offers ample surface area for a sweater’s long sleeves to fit, unlike flat racks which often require that you fold the sweater’s arms to fit. Pop-up racks fold down easily for storage or travel. The downside is that they typically fit only one sweater or two smaller articles of clothing.

Hanging

For the ultimate space-saver, a hanging rack doesn’t require floor or countertop space. It features a hook (or two) for hanging from a shower rod. The flat mesh surface comes in an oblong oval shape and features two to four tiers. This shape provides plenty of surface area for a sweater to fit without having to fold the arms. A hanging model is ideal if you’re drying multiple items at once and have a shower rod or some type of hanger rod.

Size

If you’re placing your rack on the ground, be sure you have enough floor space. Check the dimensions of the rack. On average, stackable racks have a footprint of 26-28 square inches. Pop-up racks are often adjustable (for more or less of a curve), which changes how much floor or counter space they take up. You also want to check that the surface area of the mesh will fit your garment.

What to look for in a quality sweater drying rack

Straps

If you’re air-drying your sweaters outdoors in the sunshine, consider a model that features mesh straps to secure your items and keep them from blowing away in the wind. This feature is typical for hanging models, which can be hung outside on a clothesline.

Tiers

For high-capacity drying, select a mesh drying rack with tiers. Stackable racks can feature up to six layers for drying. If you have a larger household, select a rack with more than one tier. However, be sure you have room for storing the rack.

Foldable

Most people want to store their rack when not in use. If you’re choosing a stackable rack, be sure its feet fold. Hanging and pop-up racks are generally collapsible and can be stored flat. Not all stackable racks are easy to store and may require disassembly to do so.

How much you can expect to spend on a sweater drying rack

Depending on the quality and size, sweater drying racks can cost $14-$45.

Sweater drying rack FAQ

Why should I lay my sweaters flat to dry?

A. As your sweater dries, it’ll take the shape of whatever it is hanging on, either a rod from a regular clothes drying rack or a hanger. This means that it can dry with bumps or bends that you’ll then need a steamer to remove. Hanging a sweater to dry on a hanger can also stretch it out. Using a flat drying rack will maintain the sweater’s shape.

How can I speed up the drying process for my hand-washed sweater?

A. After you wash your sweater, gently squeeze excess water from the garment (don’t wring it). Then lay the sweater on a clean, dry towel and roll it up as you would a yoga mat. Gently squeeze the roll and then remove the sweater. Place the sweater on a mesh drying rack.

What’s the best sweater drying rack to buy?

Top sweater drying rack

Storage Maniac Sweater Drying Rack

What you need to know: This multi-layer drying rack offers customizable levels.

What you’ll love: You can use one tier or stack all four, depending on your drying needs. Each level is large enough to hold an XL sweater without it hanging over. The rack is large and sturdy and is very easy to assemble.

What you should consider: It’s not foldable. You must disassemble the structure to collapse it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top sweater drying rack for the money

Smart Design Pop-Up Adjustable Sweater Dryer

What you need to know: For limited space, this affordable pop-up rack folds down to a small size for storage.

What you’ll love: Though it’s compact, it can fit various sizes of sweaters. The curved design doesn’t leave lines on your garment as a regular drying rack does. It fits on top of a washing machine.

What you should consider: The pop-up structure can tip over under heavier sweaters and needs to be propped up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Oxo Good Grips Folding Sweater Drying Rack

What you need to know: This well-designed drying rack is stable and significantly speeds up the air-drying process.

What you’ll love: The legs are foldable and the structure folds in half for storage. The rack is designed to be stackable. The mesh surface is sturdy and doesn’t sag under weight.

What you should consider: For a multi-tier rack, you’ll have to buy each level separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

