Here’s what we hope to see on sale for Prime Day 2021

Savvy Prime members can stay on top of Prime Day deals by setting up notifications on the Amazon app and enabling the Prime Insider skill on Alexa devices.

Anticipated sales for Prime Day 2021

Prime Day is full of surprises, and the biggest thrill of the 2-day affair is catching unexpected deals when they pop up. This year Amazon promises over two million deals during the epic sales event.

While it’s hard to predict what will go on sale, shoppers can get a leg up on deals by brushing up on popular products. Based on current consumer trends, many are keeping their fingers crossed for deep discounts on Amazon-owned products, as well pet, tech and home items.

There’s something for everyone during the hotly anticipated sales event, ranging from everyday essentials to big-ticket items. Here’s what we hope to see on sale for Prime Day, held this year on June 21-22.

Amazon deals for Prime Day

Amazon devices

Amazon devices top many wish lists this Prime Day, with these items drawing the most attention:

Amazon Fire Tablet HD 10 Plus is a new and improved model with an octa-core processor and wireless charging capabilities.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite, the mid-range Kindle, is a waterproof e-reader with twice the storage of earlier models.

Ring Video Doorbell has enhanced video and audio features and a built-in rechargeable battery.

Amazon Echo Studio, a high-fidelity smart speaker with built-in Alexa, streams songs from Amazon Music, Spotify, Apple Music and Pandora.

Amazon Music Unlimited

Now through June 22, Prime members can get 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited free when they buy eligible Echo devices, including the All-New Echo Dot and Echo Buds. The limited-time offer is only available to Prime members who are new subscribers of Amazon Music Unlimited.

Other deals we hope to see on Prime Day

Electronics

Apple AirPods Pro

Apple AirPods Pro deliver an immersive audio experience through active noise cancellation and Adaptive EQ. They have a customizable fit with three sizes of silicone tips, and they’re sweat- and water-resistant.

JBL Flip 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

This powerful Bluetooth JBL speaker offers 12 hours of playback and has an IPX7 waterproof rating. An all-purpose speaker, it can be used on its own or linked to other JBL Connect+ enabled speakers for a surround sound experience.

Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness and Activity Tracker

In addition to tracking activity and vitals, the Fitbit Charge 4 has built-in GPS. It uses pace and distance logs to create intensity maps that show a user’s heart rate changes along their routes.

Pets

Furbo Dog Camera

Furbo Dog Camera, equipped with a full HD camera and night vision, lets you monitor your dog via livestream. Besides sending push notifications when your dog barks, the camera dispenses treats at your command.

PetSafe ScoopFree Automatic Self-Cleaning Litter Box

This litter box initiates a self-cleaning cycle after every use and only needs to be emptied every few weeks. It’s effective at trapping odors and dust to keep air fresh and floors clean.

Wag Dry Dog Food

A high-quality formula and an Amazon brand, Wag Dry Dog Food has real protein as its first ingredient in all six varieties. It can be eaten by adult dogs, including those with sensitive stomachs.

Kitzy Dry Cat Food

Kitzy Dry Cat Food by Amazon offers a quick transition process for kitten and adult cats. It has a grain-free formula with turkey or whitefish as the first ingredient in its recipe. It’s also free of wheat, corn and soy.

Toys

LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Razor Crest

This 1,023-piece LEGO Star Wars kit builds The Razor Crest starship and includes four Lego minifigures, including the Child. Collectible and fun to build, it’s also a popular STEM toy.

Barbie 3-Story House

This Barbie house has it all, including a soaking tub, closet, elevator and lounge deck. While each room is large enough for Barbie and friends to stand inside, the doll house has a space-saving design that folds up for easy storage.

Peg Perego John Deere Ground Force Tractor

The realistic design of this John Deere riding toy includes a working FM radio and trailer that hauls small loads. It has chunky tractor wheels that glide across dirt, grass or pavement and has a peak speed of 4.5 mph.

Step2 Grand Walk-In Kitchen & Grill

The Step2 deluxe walk-in kitchen comes with a 103-piece accessory set with cooking and serving essentials. The play center, which offers hours of fun, engages kids with appliances, an eat-in station and fun lights and sounds.

Kitchen

Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker

A high-end model, this Keurig brews both hot and iced coffee in five cup sizes. The single-serve coffee maker makes hot water on demand for instant soups and oatmeal. It’s available in four finishes to match appliances.

Calphalon Simply Pots and Pans Set

Calphalon’s 10-piece nonstick set stands the test of time with hard-anodized aluminum construction. All four pots, including a 6-quart stockpot, come with lids that have cool-touch handles.

Instant Pot Duo 6-Quart Star Wars Little Bounty

This Star Wars-themed Instant Pot featuring the Child is equipped with 13 smart programs, including yogurt-making. The pot has a three-ply bottom for even heat distribution.

Ninja Max XL Air Fryer

With 7 functions including dehydrate, this jumbo air fryer is praised for its versatility. It’s considered a beginner-friendly model and comes with a 20-recipe quick-start guide.

Home

Weighted Idea Weighted Blanket for Adults

This weighted blanket is well constructed with two breathable layers, a soft cotton shell and baffle box stitching for even bead distribution. It’s available in several sizes, weights and colors.

Safavieh Adirondack Collection Ombre Area Rug

Made by a reputable manufacturer, this area rug can be used in any room in the home. Its fine craftsmanship features machine-woven synthetic fibers that are stain-resistant and won’t shed.

BLACK+DECKER 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

Made for cooling rooms up to 150 square feet, this Black + Decker air conditioner can be used in bedrooms or dorms. The unit offers adjustable fan speeds and has a sleep mode for whisper-quiet operation.

WORX 12-Amp Electric Lawn Edger & Trencher

At less than 15 pounds, this edger-trencher is easy to maneuver. It has a 3-position blade depth to make precision cuts around sidewalks, decks and raised garden beds.

Self-care

Theragun Elite Massage Gun

This percussive massager comes with five attachment heads and is known for delivering a deep, powerful massage. The device has a brushless motor and sound insulation technology to offer a quiet, therapeutic experience.

BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Hair Dryer

This BaBylissPRO hair dryer uses ionic technology to evenly distribute heat. Hair dries more quickly and with less frizz, plus it sustains much less heat damage. It’s suitable for all hair types, including thick and coarse hair.

Crest 3D White Whitestrips with Light

This Crest 3D Whitestrips kit achieves professional-level brightening results with an improved strip formula and LED light. It helps lift deep-set stains left by wine and coffee, and results may last as long as 36 months.

