Survey shows road trips, national parks in U.S.’s near future

LOS ANGELES, CA (CBS NEWSPATH) – A vacation was just a dream for many people last year because of the pandemic. But with vaccinations accelerating Americans are making up for lost time.

At airports nationwide, people are taking off. Many for their first vacation since the pandemic started and the great getaway is expected to continue through the summer months. A new survey from the Points Guy finds half of U.S. adults are likely to take at least one vacation between June and September.

“And that a lot of them are planning on spending a pretty significant amount of money. In fact, over more than four out of 10 are actually anticipating spending more than $1,000 on these vacations,” says Nick Ewen, Senior Editor at the Points Guy.

But many won’t be spending that money on plane tickets. Nearly half of those traveling plan to take a road trip and beaches are one of the most popular places to go.

However, national parks are the top destination. “There’s going to be a huge demand for visiting these attractions,” says Ewen. “Lock in those plans early because they’re just going to get more and more filled up as we approach the summer.”

Ewen says those traveling internationally will likely need to provide a negative COVID test. “Make sure you understand what it’s going to take for you to get in. And then, what it’s going to take for you to get back to the United States and bear in mind, a lot of those things can change on a dime as case counts go up or go down,” says Ewen.

He says no matter where you travel, it’s important to do your research and and plan ahead. Ewen adds people who expect to use a rental car need to book early because they are in short supply.