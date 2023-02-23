LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University‘s Esports program will host its second Esports invitational in March 2023. The event will be held on Mar. 4 and 5 at the Corbett Center Student Union on NMSU’s main Las Cruces campus.

The invitational will host college and high school students from the southwest region competing in five different video game titles. Some of the games in the invitational will include Mario Kart 8 and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

The event is free to the public and will be live-streamed on the NMSU Esports Twitch channel. For more information regarding the invitational, visit esports.NMSU.edu or email esports@nmsu.edu.