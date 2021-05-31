Video Games

Skip to content
KRQE News 13 Albuquerque - Santa Fe
Albuquerque
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
🔴 Live/Video
Video Center
Live Broadcast
CBSN Live Stream
News
Top Stories
Albuquerque News
New Mexico News
U.S. News
World
Business
Community
Crime
Don’t Miss
Education
Entertainment
Health News
KRQE Investigates
Larry Barker
Politics – Government – Elections
Space & Technology
Unemployment News
Video Game News
Weird – Off Beat
Wildfires
◎ News Resources
Coronavirus
Complete COVID-19 Resource Guide
Latest Coronavirus News
New Mexico Coronavirus News
COVID Vaccine
Tracking COVID-19 in New Mexico
COVID Cases by County, by Day
Tracking COVID-19 in Navajo Nation
Trendline Charts: New Mexico COVID Cases by County, by Day
COVID-19 Testing Sites
We’re Open
Weather
Radar
VIDEO Full Forecast
Today’s Pollen & Air Quality
Winds
Closings & Delays
Alerts
Submit Weather Photos & Videos
Hourly Forecasts
Weather Forecast Maps
Albuquerque Weather
Rio Rancho Weather
East Mountains/Edgewood
Santa Fe/Northern Mountains
Farmington/Northwest NM
Durango/Southern CO
Las Vegas Weather/Northeast NM
Roswell/Southeast NM
Las Cruces Weather
Roads
Live Traffic Map & Cameras
Road Weather
Albuquerque I-40 Cameras
Albuquerque I-25 Cameras
Paseo/Coors/Rio Rancho
Bernalillo/550
I-40 Corridor
I-25/Northern New Mexico
I-25/Southern New Mexico
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Name game: Final list set of possible successor to Indians
Top Stories
US advances to world hockey semifinals; Germans stun Swiss
Top Stories
Slowing down? Federer says no as he advances at French Open
The Latest: Nuggets, Avalanche arena OK for full capacity
Duke’s Krzyzewski eager for a final run with the Blue Devils
Jaguars owner unveils plans to develop downtown Jacksonville
Always On
ReportIt!
Submit a News Tip to ReportIt!
Submit Photos, Videos, Files
Photo & Video Galleries
More
👑 BestReviews
🏅Contests
🌠 Horoscopes
🎰 New Mexico Lottery
📷 Photo Galleries
🔶 New Mexico Living
🔶 FOX New Mexico
🔶 New Mexico CW
🔶 BorderReport.com
🔶 MysteryWire.com
About Us
Advertise or Sales Inquiry
Contact Us
Email Newsletters
Jobs/Career Opportunities
KRQE Cares
Meet The Team
Sitemap
TV Schedule
Corrections
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Careers at KRQE
Search
Search
Search
Video Games
11 fun Xbox games for families
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Breaking News
SIGN UP
Now Trending on KRQE.com
ATM stolen from Nusenda Credit Union
Fire breaks out at South Valley grocery store
Video
New Mexico vaccine sweepstakes offers $10M in total winnings
Video
Isotopes now selling New Mexican specialty
Video
NMSP: 18 suspects arrested in Narcotics Social Media Operation
Video
Wyoming smokejumper dies from injuries responding to New Mexico wildfire
Daily afternoon rain chances continue into the weekend
Video
Daily afternoon rain chances continue into the weekend
Video
Don't Miss
Live music under the stars: Los Lunas drive-in concert series kicks off Saturday
Video
San Juan County looking for summer interns
APD series aims to shed new light on unsolved murder cases
Video
MORE IN DON'T MISS
Photo Galleries
PHOTOS: Princess Diana’s wedding dress goes on display at her former London home
Gallery
VIDEO/PHOTOS: Funnel cloud spotted in northeastern New Mexico
Video
Photos: Pres. Biden lays wreath at Arlington National Cemetery
MORE PHOTO GALLERIES
News Resources
MAP: 2021 Albuquerque Homicides
MORE NEWS RESOURCES